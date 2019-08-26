Kim Kardashian re-brands shapewear line following cultural appropriation row

26th Aug 19 | Entertainment News

The reality star faced a chorus of criticism after trying to trademark the name Kimono, a traditional Japanese style of dressing.

People-Kim Kardashian West

Kim Kardashian West’s shapewear line Kimono is no more after she was accused of cultural appropriation.

The new name is Skims Solutionwear.

The reality star, make-up mogul and law student said on Instagram that she changed the name after much “thought and consideration”.

Kardashian West told WSJ Magazine back in July her intentions to play off her name with Kimono were “innocent” and she had not anticipated the backlash.

A woman wearing a traditional kimono garment in Ueno park, Tokyo (John Walton/PA)

The name Kimono, the same word for an ancient Japanese style of dressing, surfaced in June after Kardashian West attempted to trademark it.

Her shapewear line is colour and size-inclusive, ranging from XXS to 5XL.

Some pieces include side slits in spots Kardashian West said she used to make herself with scissors.

© Press Association 2019

