Could James Jordan replace Jason Gardiner on Dancing On Ice?

James Jordan has been tipped to replace Jason Gardiner on Dancing On Ice.

The former Strictly Come Dancing professional is the reigning champion of the ITV ice dancing show after winning the 11th series alongside professional partner Alexandra Schauman.

Bookmaker Labrokes has now slashed the odds from 3/1 to 6/4 for Jordan to join the judging panel after Gardiner announced he will not be returning for the new series of the ITV show.

Jason Gardiner (Ian West/PA)

Alex Apati of Ladbrokes said: “Dancing On Ice chiefs need a new pantomime villain on the judging panel and James Jordan could well be the man they turn to, if the latest odds are anything to go by.”

Gardiner, who fell out with contestant Gemma Collins on the last series, said in a video shared on Instagram that it was time to say goodbye and focus on things that he had “put on the back-burner”.

He said: “I know there has been a lot of speculation about me and the upcoming series of Dancing On Ice.

“I wanted to set the record straight.

“I’ve been an original judge since 2006. I’ve done every series except one, when I was replaced by my good friend and dance sister Louie Spence in 2012.

“The show had been off air for four years and when it was revived I was the only original judge to return.

“The past two series have seen new additions to the panel with the brilliant Ashley Banjo and the legends (Jayne) Torvill and (Christopher) Dean. I have absolutely loved sharing the panel with them.

“After all these years I feel it’s time for me to say goodbye to my judging role and instead I would like to return to things I have kind of put on the back burner for a while.”

Gardiner, who was known for his sharp tongue on the show, continued: “To all of my DOI fans I really thank you for your support and encouragement over the years.

“I know we’ve gone through some controversies and I really am so grateful that you got my unique judging style and honestly.

“It’s because of you I never cowered or shied away from serving up the truth.”

Addressing Torvill and Dean and the hosts Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby, he said: “Holly, Phil, Jane and Chris we created something that we can be very proud of after the ice has finally thawed.

“We’ve had a lot of laughs over the years a lot of trials and tribulations and I have absolutely loved working with all of you.”

