Patsy Palmer announces new daytime TV project for ITV’s Lorraine

The series will look at health crazes in her new home of Los Angeles.

Patsy Palmer will explore well-being crazes sweeping the US in a new series about her life in Los Angeles for ITV’s Lorraine.

The EastEnders star, who moved to California in 2014, will join the daytime show for three-part series Patsy’s LA State Of Mind, which will begin in September.

She will take part in breath work using sacred tobacco, try a CBD (cannabidiol) tea, which contains a non-psychoactive constituent of the cannabis plant, and meet a shaman who helped Gwyneth Paltrow.

Gwyneth Paltrow (Ian West/PA)

She said: “I’m delighted to have been able to show you what alternative stuff goes on here, there’s plenty to show, so we began with three VTs for starters.

“We went to my local meditation, a CBD tea party and visited a workshop with Shaman Durek.”

She added she is excited to join Lorraine Kelly on her show, saying: “I’ve always loved Lorraine, she restores my faith in enjoying nice people on TV.

Lorraine Kelly (Ian West/PA)

“It’s like hanging out with one of those friends that stayed out of all the drama in school but was really cool and fun to be around.

“She’s warm, looks great and is a great advocate for working mums everywhere, I’m delighted to be on her show.”

She joked that she does not get as many soap fans shouting her EastEnders catchphrase “Rickaaaay” while in Los Angeles, saying: “There are not as many Rickys here, thank God!” but admitted she does miss her son Charley, 27.

She said: “He travels all over the world anyway, so sometimes we miss each other even if I’m back but he works here sometimes. He surprised us the other day which was amazing [by coming to LA].”

Asked if she would ever move back to the UK, she said: “I can always imagine living back in the UK as I’ve been there my whole life. But I’d rather imagine something else if I were to travel from here.”

She also ruled out an appearance on I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here, saying: “They ask me every year. I’m too afraid of spiders and snakes. It wouldn’t be enjoyable for me.

“I know friends that have done it and loved it though.”

