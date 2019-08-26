Chrissy Teigen offers warning after six-week stomach virus

26th Aug 19 | Entertainment News

The TV star said she should have listened to her doctor.

The 91st Academy Awards – Vanity Fair Party – Los Angeles

Chrissy Teigen has revealed she has been suffering from a stomach virus for six weeks after stopping her antibiotics too early.

The TV star and model urged followers to follow instructions from their doctor as she wrote on Twitter: ” On…week 6 of stomach virus. Stopped antibiotics early because I started getting better. I’m stupid.

“I should have just pooped in the damn cup. If a doctor tells you to poop in a cup, just do it.

“Don’t be too prideful. Finish your meds. Poop in the cup.”

It comes after she scolded husband John Legend for never taking photographs of her, writing on Instagram: “I never have pictures of myself because I am selfless and am the designated photo taker and keeper for my family and no one else seems to care to be thoughtful and take good photos of me they merely click them off without paying attention to angles or lighting or general photo ambience. but it’s okay. such is the life I chose. (To john).”

Legend responded by posting a photo of Teigen, writing: “When your wife says you’re a bad Instagram husband but you’re like…”

However Teigen commented on the picture: “I took this.”

He then shared another photo of Teigen with daughter Luna, writing: “Photo by….me! #goodinstagramhusband”

View this post on Instagram

Photo by….me! #goodinstagramhusband

A post shared by John Legend (@johnlegend) on

The couple have been married since 2013 and have two children.

© Press Association 2019

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Taylor Swift and Ariana Grande lead the nominations ahead of MTV VMAs

Sharon Osbourne uncovers family tragedies in Who Do You Think You Are?
Sharon Osbourne uncovers family tragedies in Who Do You Think You Are?

Ariana Grande posts message to Manchester ahead of Pride show
Ariana Grande posts message to Manchester ahead of Pride show

Peaky Blinders to face off against period drama Sanditon in timeslot clash

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Peaky Blinders viewers pick unlikely star for Bafta

Peaky Blinders viewers pick unlikely star for Bafta
Noel Gallagher’s Beatles-inspired golf buggy to go under the hammer

Noel Gallagher’s Beatles-inspired golf buggy to go under the hammer
Review: Brontë, Smock Alley Theatre

Review: Brontë, Smock Alley Theatre
Made In Chelsea’s Binky Felstead ‘incredibly lucky’ as she reveals new love

Made In Chelsea’s Binky Felstead ‘incredibly lucky’ as she reveals new love
Made In Chelsea’s Binky Felstead ‘incredibly lucky’ as she reveals new love

Taylor Swift and Ariana Grande lead the nominations ahead of MTV VMAs