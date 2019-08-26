Davina McCall shares exercise advice after posting bikini selfie

The TV star said it is important to have rest days.

Davina McCall has stressed she does not spend her “entire life” exercising after sharing a photograph of herself in a bikini which showcased her abs.

The 51-year-old TV star stunned fans after posting what she described as a “shameless bikini selfie”.

In the picture she can be seen wearing blue bikini bottoms and a plunging white top, which showed off her deep tan and six pack.

Hours later she shared a photo from bed and captioned it: “Ok. So I just wanted to say that I do not spend my entire life working out!

“I know my insta would have you believe that… but I hope that, just like others inspire me on this platform, i might inspire or motivate someone by sharing my love of fitness.

“Having said that.. today i am motivating you to also have rest days. i am in bed. Where I will be staying for a while! Have a lovely day.”

McCall frequently shares videos of herself exercising and has released a string of fitness DVDs.

© Press Association 2019