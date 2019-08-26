Davina McCall shares exercise advice after posting bikini selfie

26th Aug 19 | Entertainment News

The TV star said it is important to have rest days.

Davina McCall has stressed she does not spend her “entire life” exercising after sharing a photograph of herself in a bikini which showcased her abs.

The 51-year-old TV star stunned fans after posting what she described as a “shameless bikini selfie”.

In the picture she can be seen wearing blue bikini bottoms and a plunging white top, which showed off her deep tan and six pack.

Shameless bikini selfie . End of.

Hours later she shared a photo from bed and captioned it: “Ok. So I just wanted to say that I do not spend my entire life working out!

“I know my insta would have you believe that… but I hope that, just like others inspire me on this platform, i might inspire or motivate someone by sharing my love of fitness.

“Having said that.. today i am motivating you to also have rest days. i am in bed. Where I will be staying for a while! Have a lovely day.”

McCall frequently shares videos of herself exercising and has released a string of fitness DVDs.

© Press Association 2019

