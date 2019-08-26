Kim Kardashian West shares new detail about youngest son Psalm

She welcomed the baby via surrogate in May.

Kim Kardashian West has described her son Psalm as “by far my most calm” child as she shared a new photo of the pair together.

The reality star and her rapper husband Kanye West welcomed their youngest child via a surrogate in May.

The couple were already parents to six-year-old North, Saint, three, and one-year-old Chicago.

Kardashian West shared a photo where she is looking into the camera while embracing her baby, who was dressed in an orange top and trousers.

She wrote: “My little man is the sweetest ever! He’s honestly the best baby.

“Sleeps through the night and by far my most calm. How did I get so lucky.”

She recently shared the first picture of all four of her children together, joking the shot was “almost impossible”.

Bahamas 🇧🇸 Pics Coming Up! I thought taking a pic with three kids was hard OMG this is almost impossible! pic.twitter.com/7WArhC9Gbc — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) August 21, 2019

She posted a pair of photos from a family holiday to the Bahamas in which she posed on the beach with her offspring.

Both show her struggling to get the children to focus on having their picture taken.

She wrote: “Bahamas Pics Coming Up! I thought taking a pic with three kids was hard OMG this is almost impossible!”

