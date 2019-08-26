Former Bake Off star Candice Brown on how she shocks visitors to her pub

The Bake Off 2016 champion said she is not too shy to get stuck in with the dirtier work at her Bedfordshire pub.

Former Great British Bake Off winner Candice Brown has said customers at her pub are sometimes shocked to see her when she brings desserts to their tables.

The baker and TV star, who runs a pub in Bedfordshire with her brother, said that she is still keen to pull pints, change beer barrels, wait on tables, sweep floors and create puddings in the kitchen, despite her success on the hit series.

The Bake Off 2016 champion said that taking over The Green Man pub in Eversholt was not just about putting her name to the venture.

Candice Brown (Hello! magazine)

She told Hello! magazine: “I don’t shy away from hard work, and I never wanted to just lend my name to this and then disappear.

“Sometimes people do recognise me and look shocked when I deliver their puddings personally.”

On not being afraid to roll up her sleeves, Brown – who appeared on Dancing On Ice in 2018 and occasionally cooks on ITV’s This Morning – said: “I wouldn’t want anybody to do something I wasn’t prepared to do myself.”

Brown, a former PE teacher, has also recently moved into the flat above the pub with husband Liam Macaulay, who she married last year.

She said: “This is completely natural for me, to live above a pub, more so than to live in a house.

“I love it. It’s a beautiful little flat and we’ve made it cosy and our own.”

Speaking ahead of the new series of Bake Off, which kicks off on Channel 4 on Tuesday, Brown said that her love of baking is still as strong as when she took the title.

“It was my happy place, and it still is my happy place,” she said.

“Baking is the one thing I feel natural and good at, and can get completely absorbed in.”

