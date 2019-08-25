Victoria Beckham shares holiday picture with Sir Elton John

The couple have been friends with the singer for years.

Victoria Beckham has shared a photo of herself and her husband David on holiday with Sir Elton John.

The Beckhams spent the day on the singer-songwriter’s luxury yacht, which is in the South of France.

The snap posted on Instagram shows the trio, and Sir Elton’s husband David Furnish, sat together in the sunshine.

Spice Girl-turned-designer Victoria wrote: “Happy Summer with friends xxx kisses @davidfurnish @eltonjohn xx.

“We love u both and your boys so much!! X kisses x VB.”

The Beckhams have been friends with Sir Elton for many years.

The couple’s children Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz and Harper, and Sir Elton’s sons Zachary and Elijah, were also on the trip.

