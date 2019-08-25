Ariana Grande posts message to Manchester ahead of Pride show

25th Aug 19 | Entertainment News

The singer is headlining the event.

Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande has paid tribute to Manchester ahead of her return to the city two years after a suicide bomber killed 22 people at her concert.

The US star, 26, is headlining Manchester Pride on Sunday night.

She last appeared in the city in June 2017 at the One Love concert, which she organised to raise money for the emergency fund after the deadly attack at her show at Manchester Arena the previous month.

Grande posted a message on Twitter ahead of her Pride slot, saying: “On our way to manchester pride.

“love u so much.

“can’t wait to give u all our love.”

The singer added: “you’re my heart in every way.

“see u soon.”

Twenty-two people, including seven children, died when suicide bomber Salman Abedi detonated a device as concert-goers began leaving Grande’s show at Manchester Arena on May 22, 2017.

© Press Association 2019

