Environmental fund backed by DiCaprio pledges millions of dollars to help Amazon

25th Aug 19 | Entertainment News

Earth Alliance launched the Amazon Forest Fund on Sunday.

Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood Photocall – London

A new environmental foundation backed by Hollywood actor Leonardo DiCaprio is pledging $5 million (£4,076,683) in aid to the Amazon, which has been swept by wildfires.

Earth Alliance was created last month by DiCaprio and philanthropists Laurene Powell Jobs and Brian Sheth.

It launched the Amazon Forest Fund in an announcement on its website on Sunday.

Fire consumes an area of Rondonia state in Brazil
Fire consumes an area of Rondonia state in Brazil (Eraldo Peres/AP)

The alliance is also seeking donations to help repair the Brazilian rainforest, often referred to as the “lungs of the planet”.

A record number of wildfires were reported across the country this year by Brazilian federal experts, up 84% over the same period in 2018.

The funds will be distributed to five local groups working to combat the problem.

© Press Association 2019

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Beyonce, Pink or Lady Gaga? American singer voted UK’s favourite female artist

Royal baby reveal outfits: How does Meghan’s outfit compare?
Royal baby reveal outfits: How does Meghan’s outfit compare?

Here's how Red Rock filmed last night's SHOCKING explosion scene
Here's how Red Rock filmed last night's SHOCKING explosion scene

Celebs can’t get enough of diamanté hair clips – here’s where to shop the sparkly look

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Kit Harington to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe for The Eternals

Kit Harington to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe for The Eternals
As we get a glimpse of Olivia Colman as the Queen in The Crown, 6 of her most regal style moments

As we get a glimpse of Olivia Colman as the Queen in The Crown, 6 of her most regal style moments
As her new EP drops, this is why there will never be a style icon quite like Missy Elliott

As her new EP drops, this is why there will never be a style icon quite like Missy Elliott
Corrie star uses rainbow flag to confront protesters at Manchester Pride march

Corrie star uses rainbow flag to confront protesters at Manchester Pride march
Corrie star uses rainbow flag to confront protesters at Manchester Pride march

Beyonce, Pink or Lady Gaga? American singer voted UK’s favourite female artist