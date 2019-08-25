Ryan Thomas’ daughter overjoyed about his baby with Lucy Mecklenburgh

25th Aug 19 | Entertainment News

The 10-year-old cried with happiness after being told she would be a big sister.

Ryan Thomas

Ryan Thomas has revealed the adorable moment his daughter discovered she was going to become a big sister after he and Lucy Mecklenburgh announced they are set to become parents together.

The ex-Coronation Street actor and former The Only Way Is Essex star shared their baby news on Saturday, two months after they were engaged.

Thomas continued the celebrations by sharing a video of his daughter Scarlett – from his previous relationship with Corrie co-star Tina O’Brien – learning that Mecklenburgh was going to have a child.

The clip showed Thomas, Mecklenburgh and their family members gathering around 10-year-old Scarlett as they took a picture together.

She was then promoted her to open a gift box, out of which floated a balloon emblazoned with the words: “You’re going to be a big sister.”

The youngster was overwhelmed with joy and burst into tears, as Thomas and Mecklenburgh gathered around her for a hug.

Thomas wrote along with the clip: “… when Scarlett found out she was going to have a little brother or sister. @lucymeck1.”

Thomas, 35, and Mecklenburgh, 28, unveiled their happy news with a post on social media.

Mecklenburgh posted a picture showing her growing baby bump while Thomas unboxed a newborn’s onesie.

She wrote: “Best birthday present I’ve ever had. Love you, Ryan Thomas.”

Thomas, who played Jason Grimshaw in Corrie from 2000 until 2016, proposed during a romantic Italian holiday in June this year.

They have been in a relationship since 2017 after they met on the TV series Celebrity Island With Bear Grylls.

Here's how Red Rock filmed last night's SHOCKING explosion scene

Royal baby reveal outfits: How does Meghan’s outfit compare?
From eating mango with her grandmother to the smell of ghee, these are Chetna Makan’s food memories
As we get a glimpse of Olivia Colman as the Queen in The Crown, 6 of her most regal style moments

Kit Harington to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe for The Eternals

Celebs can’t get enough of diamanté hair clips – here’s where to shop the sparkly look

As her new EP drops, this is why there will never be a style icon quite like Missy Elliott

Review: Brontë, Smock Alley Theatre

Here's how Red Rock filmed last night's SHOCKING explosion scene