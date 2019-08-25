Beyonce, Pink or Lady Gaga? American singer voted UK’s favourite female artist

Adele was the only British artist to appear in the top 10 in a new poll of the UK’s favourite female music stars.

Pink has fended off competition from the likes of Beyonce and Lady Gaga to be crowned the UK’s favourite female artist, according to a new survey.

In a poll of more than 3,000 Britons to determine the top 100 female artists of 2019, Adele was the only British star to be named in the top 10.

The Someone Like You singer is in second place behind Pink in the poll conducted by national digital station Jack Radio, which plays music exclusively by female artists.

Pink (Ian West/PA)

Beyonce is in third place ahead of Lady Gaga at number four and Celine Dion at number five.

The top 10 also includes Madonna at number six, Kylie Minogue at number seven, Cher at number eight, Taylor Swift at number nine, and Rihanna in 10th place.

Jess Glynne is the next British artist to appear on the list in 13th place, behind Ariana Grande (11) and Mariah Carey (12).

Pink’s win comes after her latest album, Hurts 2B Human, topped the chart in the UK earlier this year, and following the success of her recent Beautiful Trauma world tour.

Adele (Yui Mok/PA)

The singer-songwriter, 39, also received the outstanding contribution to music prize at the Brit Awards in February, following in the footsteps of previous recipients including The Beatles and David Bowie.

Belinda Doyle, programme director at Jack Radio, said: “Pink’s Beautiful Trauma World Tour was recently named the 10th highest grossing in history, having sold over three million tickets, so it’s no surprise she was voted Britain’s favourite female artist for 2019.”

Other British artists on the top 100 include Kate Bush (16), Annie Lennox (17), Rita Ora (18) and the Spice Girls (26).

Jack Radio, which was launched last year as an offshoot to national digital radio station Union Jack, will count down the top 100 female artists on Bank Holiday Monday from 10am to 5pm.

