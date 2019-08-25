Netflix reveals title and release date for Breaking Bad film

25th Aug 19 | Entertainment News

Aaron Paul will star but it is unclear if Bryan Cranston will also return.

Triple 9 screening – London

Netflix has revealed the title and release date for the Breaking Bad film.

El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie will arrive on the streaming service on October 11, the company tweeted.

It will see Aaron Paul returning as crystal meth cook Jesse Pinkman and is written by the show’s creator Vince Gilligan.

El Camino will see Jesse escape from captivity and “come to terms with his past in order to forge some kind of future,” according to Netflix.

It is unclear if Bryan Cranston, who played Walter White in Breaking Bad, will return to star in the film.

The crime drama arrived in 2008 with little fanfare but by the time its final episode aired in 2013 it was a beloved series rated as one of the best TV shows ever.

It followed Cranston’s mild-mannered chemistry teacher who turns to drug dealing after being diagnosed with lung cancer. He enlists the help of his former student Jesse and the pair become major players in the criminal underworld.

Breaking Bad also starred Anna Gunn as Walter’s wife Skyler while RJ Mitte Jr played his son.

The series spawned a spin-off prequel, Better Call Saul, starring Bob Odenkirk as a slippery lawyer.

© Press Association 2019

