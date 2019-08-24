Daisy Ridley says she may get a puppy to cope with life after Star Wars

24th Aug 19 | Entertainment News

The actress will reprise her role as resistance fighter Rey in Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker.

Rakuten TV Empire Awards 2018 – London

Daisy Ridley said she might get a puppy to help her cope with life after Star Wars.

The British actress will reprise her role as resistance fighter Rey in highly anticipated blockbuster Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker when it is released in December.

The film, Ridley’s third as Rey following on from 2015’s The Force Awakens and 2017’s The Last Jedi, will bring to an end the nine-part saga that began with the original Star Wars in 1977.

While Rey’s fate remains tightly under wraps, Ridley, 27, said she is already worried about life after the beloved space opera.

She told the PA news agency: “It’ll be very sad. I do feel really strange, I think I’ll have to concentrate on Christmas presents. I might get a puppy to fill my time.

“I need something to care for and nurture. Something that will distract me from the emptiness of my post-Star Wars life.”

London-born Ridley admitted she “cried a lot” while filming her final scenes in The Rise Of Skywalker, adding: “It was really embarrassing.”

Daisy Ridley
Daisy Ridley is preparing for life after Star Wars (Isabel Infantes/PA)

Ridley was on stage at Disney’s fan convention D23 in Anaheim, California on Saturday, where director JJ Abrams gave fans a fresh glimpse at the film.

While Abrams said he was not ready to share a full trailer, he did showcase new footage.

It ended with Rey wielding a red double Lightsaber. Ridley said hearing the crowd’s delighted reaction was “amazing”.

She said: “I felt nervous with it coming, because I knew what it was going to be and hearing the audience reaction was amazing.”

Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker will be released in the UK on December 19.

© Press Association 2019

