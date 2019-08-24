Disney shares first picture of Emma Stone’s ‘punk rock’ Cruella de Vil

24th Aug 19 | Entertainment News

Cruella, a live-action prequel, is set for a 2021 release.

British Independent Film Awards 2018 – London

Disney has shared the first picture of Emma Stone as Cruella de Vil.

The Oscar-winning actress will portray the dog-hating villain in Cruella, an upcoming live-action prequel to 101 Dalmatians.

In the first image of Stone in character, she is seen in full costume complete with black and white hair.

She is holding three Dalmatians on leads while co-stars Joel Fry and Paul Walter Hauser lurk in the background.

Cruella will take a 1970s punk-rock approach, according to Stone.

Sean Bailey, Disney’s president of production, said the film will ask where de Vil’s dislike of animals comes from.

Speaking at D23, Disney’s biennial convention, he said: “How did she get that way, and how did she get so cruel?”

Stone could not appear in person at the convention, instead sending fans a video message from London. Dame Emma Thompson will also appear in Cruella, which is due to be released in May 2021.

Stone is not the first actress to portray de Vil in a movie. Glenn Close famously pulled on the black and white wig for 1996’s 101 Dalmatians.

© Press Association 2019

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Royal baby reveal outfits: How does Meghan’s outfit compare?

As her new EP drops, this is why there will never be a style icon quite like Missy Elliott
As her new EP drops, this is why there will never be a style icon quite like Missy Elliott

How to make Jamie Oliver’s super spinach pancakes
How to make Jamie Oliver’s super spinach pancakes

Review: Brontë, Smock Alley Theatre

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Why both London and New York fashion weeks are set for controversy this year

Why both London and New York fashion weeks are set for controversy this year
From eating mango with her grandmother to the smell of ghee, these are Chetna Makan’s food memories

From eating mango with her grandmother to the smell of ghee, these are Chetna Makan’s food memories
Celebs can’t get enough of diamanté hair clips – here’s where to shop the sparkly look

Celebs can’t get enough of diamanté hair clips – here’s where to shop the sparkly look
As we get a glimpse of Olivia Colman as the Queen in The Crown, 6 of her most regal style moments

As we get a glimpse of Olivia Colman as the Queen in The Crown, 6 of her most regal style moments
As we get a glimpse of Olivia Colman as the Queen in The Crown, 6 of her most regal style moments

Royal baby reveal outfits: How does Meghan’s outfit compare?