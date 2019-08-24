Newly engaged Lucy Mecklenburgh and Ryan Thomas unveil big news

The pair have been in a relationship since 2017 when they met on the TV series Celebrity Island With Bear Grylls.

Lucy Mecklenburgh and Ryan Thomas have revealed they are expecting their first child together – two months after announcing their engagement.

Former The Only Way Is Essex star Mecklenburgh broke the news with a post to Instagram.

She captioned an image of Thomas unboxing a newborn’s onesie: “Best birthday present I’ve ever had. Love you, Ryan Thomas.”

Mecklenburgh added emojis showing a baby sucking a dummy and a pregnant woman.

Fellow Towie stars including Amber Dowding and Georgia Kousoulou flocked to congratulate her on social media.

Towie star Lydia Bright said: “Wohooooooooo, we can finally scream it from the rooftops. Can’t wait for our babies to be best friends.”

Ryan Thomas and Lucy Mecklenburgh at Epsom Racecourse (Steve Parsons/PA)

Made In Chelsea’s Binky Felstead, former Love Island contestant Rosie Williams and presenter Lisa Snowdon also sent their congratulations.

Ex-Coronation Street actor Thomas proposed during a romantic Italian holiday in June this year.

Mecklenburgh shared the news on her Instrgam along with the caption: “I said YES.”

They have been in a relationship since 2017 after they met on the TV series Celebrity Island With Bear Grylls.

Mecklenburgh, 28, appeared as an original cast-member of Towie from 2010 until 2013, and was previously engaged to her former co-star Mario Falcone.

Thomas, 35, is best known for his role as Jason Grimshaw on Coronation Street from 2000 until 2016.

He has also appeared in Neighbours and last year won the final series of Celebrity Big Brother.

Thomas has a daughter from his previous relationship with his former Corrie co-star Tina O’Brien.

