Jamie Foxx lending voice to jazz-obsessed teacher for forthcoming Pixar film

24th Aug 19 | Entertainment News

The news was announced at the D23 event in Anaheim, California.

Jamie Foxx and Katie Holmes

Jamie Foxx and Tina Fey will voice the lead characters in Pixar’s upcoming film Soul.

The animation will explore the You Seminar, an academy where souls develop and learn before graduating and inhabiting a newborn child.

The acclaimed studio announced the news at the D23 event in Anaheim, California, before releasing images of Foxx and Fey’s respective characters online.

Oscar-winning actor Foxx, 51, will voice Joe Gardner, a school teacher with a passion for jazz – while 30 Rock creator Fey, 49, will voice a soul called 22.

Pixar said on Twitter: “Just Announced: @iamjamiefoxx and Tina Fey will lead the cast of #PixarSoul, coming to theaters June 19, 2020.

“Here’s a first look at their characters, Joe Gardner and 22, and a new piece of concept art.”

The 88th Academy Awards – Arrivals – Los Angeles
Comedian and actress Tina Fey (Ian West/PA)

Soul will be scored by Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross, the duo behind the Gone Girl and The Social Network soundtracks, and feature the voices of Questlove, Daveed Diggs and Phylicia Rashad.

US musician Jon Batiste will also contribute to the film.

Another tweet read: “#PixarSoul also features an all-star voice cast (@Questlove, Phylicia Rashad, and @DaveedDiggs), new music from @jonbatiste, and an original score from Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross.”

Soul arrives in cinemas on June 19 2020.

© Press Association 2019

