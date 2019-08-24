Kit Harington to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe for The Eternals

The news was announced at Disney’s D23 event.

Kit Harington will join the Marvel Cinematic Universe as part of superhero group The Eternals.

The British actor will join his former Game Of Thrones co-star Richard Madden in the film, which also features Angelina Jolie.

Harington will star as Dane Whitman, also known as Black Knight. The Eternals also stars Kumail Nanjiani, Lauren Ridloff, Brian Tyree Henry, Salma Hayek, Lia McHugh and Don Lee.

The Eternals are a group of superheroes who made their first appearance in Marvel comics in 1976 and were created by revered artist Jack Kirby.

The cast of Marvel Studios’ The Eternals takes the stage at the #D23Expo pic.twitter.com/TR1gYEEq1w — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) August 24, 2019

The film is set for release in November 2020 as part of the new phase of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

Harington’s role was announced at Disney’s fan convention D23 during a presentation unveiling their upcoming slate of films.

The Marvel Studios segment was presented by super producer Kevin Feige, who introduced Black Panther director Ryan Coogler to announce the sequel’s release date.

Black Panther 2 will arrive on May 2 2022, Coogler said. He added: “We’re really hard at work trying to give you guys something special. We really want it to be special.”

Just announced at #D23Expo, Ryan Coogler returns to direct Marvel Studios’ BLACK PANTHER 2, in theaters May 6, 2022. pic.twitter.com/9zfcFzOi6z — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) August 24, 2019

Earlier, Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker director JJ Abrams was joined on stage by Lucasfilm chief Kathleen Kennedy to give details of the final film in the nine-part saga.

Abrams paid tribute to Carrie Fisher, who played Princess Leia in the Star Wars films. Abrams confirmed Fisher, who died in 2016, will make an appearance in The Rise Of Skywalker.

