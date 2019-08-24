Singer Eddie Money reveals cancer diagnosis

24th Aug 19 | Entertainment News

Money has had numerous health problems recently.

People Eddie Money

Eddie Money says he has stage four oesophageal cancer.

The singer, known for such hits as Two Tickets To Paradise and Take Me Home Tonight, said his fate was in God’s hands.

Money’s comments appear in a video released Saturday from his AXS TV reality series Real Money.

In the video, Money says he discovered he had cancer after what he thought was a routine checkup.

Money, 70, whose real name is Edward Mahoney, learned that the disease had spread to his liver and lymph nodes.

He said it hit him “really, really hard”.

He has had numerous health problems recently, including heart valve surgery earlier this year and pneumonia after the procedure, leading to his cancellation of a planned summer tour.

© Press Association 2019

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Michelle Keegan fires back over ‘horrible’ baby questions

Review: Brontë, Smock Alley Theatre
Review: Brontë, Smock Alley Theatre

Bruce Lee’s daughter slams director Tarantino over Once Upon A Time In Hollywood
Bruce Lee’s daughter slams director Tarantino over Once Upon A Time In Hollywood

From eating mango with her grandmother to the smell of ghee, these are Chetna Makan’s food memories

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

How to make Jamie Oliver’s super spinach pancakes

How to make Jamie Oliver’s super spinach pancakes
Alan Titchmarsh says gardening can help people living with dementia

Alan Titchmarsh says gardening can help people living with dementia
Royal baby reveal outfits: How does Meghan’s outfit compare?

Royal baby reveal outfits: How does Meghan’s outfit compare?
As her new EP drops, this is why there will never be a style icon quite like Missy Elliott

As her new EP drops, this is why there will never be a style icon quite like Missy Elliott
As her new EP drops, this is why there will never be a style icon quite like Missy Elliott

Michelle Keegan fires back over ‘horrible’ baby questions