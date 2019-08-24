Michelle Keegan fires back over ‘horrible’ baby questions

The Our Girl and Brassic star said that people do not know ‘the background of what’s happening’ in her personal life.

Michelle Keegan has told of her frustration at constantly being asked whether she is going to have a baby just because she is a woman in her 30s.

The former Coronation Street star said that her husband Mark Wright does not have to face the same questions, and that it makes her “so frustrated”.

Keegan called the interest in whether or not she will become a mother “everybody’s obsession”, telling The Sun: “It’s horrible.

Michelle Keegan and Mark Wright (Ian West/PA)

“It’s like, ‘You’re 32. Are you not planning to have a baby yet?’

“People don’t know if we’re trying. They don’t know the background of what’s happening. It’s no-one else’s business.

“In this day and age you shouldn’t ask questions like that.”

She added: “I’m asked purely because I’m a woman. But I’m immune to it now – it’s like a reaction and as soon as I hear it I brush it off, as it’s no-one else’s business.”

Keegan, who is back on screens in new Sky One comedy Brassic, said that people were surprised she was able to live apart from Wright for so long while she was in South Africa filming BBC drama Our Girl while he worked in Los Angeles.

She said: “Everyone was like, ‘Oh my god, how did you manage?’ But again, because we’re so used to working separately, it was fine and we’ve got FaceTime – you can be so close to your loved ones without even being there now.”

Keegan and former The Only Way Is Essex star Wright, 32, married in 2015.

