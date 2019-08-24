First trailer for Disney’s High School Musical TV who released

The series will be released in November.

Disney has released the first trailer for its High School Musical TV series.

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series takes place at the school where the 2006 movie, starring Zac Efron and Vanessa Hudgens, was filmed.

The 10-part documentary-style show sees a new generation of students putting on a production of High School Musical.

It will be part of Disney+ launch content and will premiere in the US in November.

Buckle up Wildcats. It’s about to get real. The first trailer for High School Musical: The Musical: The Series is here. Start streaming November 12 only on #DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/ZAKyvI5pUM — Disney+ (@disneyplus) August 24, 2019

The trailer, unveiled at the Disney convention D23, reveals the new students are superfans of the original movie.

One says in a piece to camera: “I’ve seen the original movie 37 times, and the first 15 minutes of both sequels.”

Each episode will feature a new version of a High School Musical song, as well as an original track.

Two of the series’ stars said it will boast a more diverse cast than the 2006 original.

Matt Cornett, who will play the character EJ, said: “There’s definitely a lot of diversity on our show and a lot of things I feel need to be in shows that maybe aren’t quite as much as they should.”

His co-star Sofia Wylie said fans can expect more “bops”, adding there is “going to be a lot of realness that’s brought to the screen”.

Disney+ will launch in the US on November 12. No UK release date has yet been announced.

© Press Association 2019