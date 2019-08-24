First trailer for Disney’s High School Musical TV show released

24th Aug 19 | Entertainment News

The series will be released in November.

Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile European Premiere – London

Disney has released the first trailer for its High School Musical TV series.

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series takes place at the school where the 2006 movie, starring Zac Efron and Vanessa Hudgens, was filmed.

The 10-part documentary-style show sees a new generation of students putting on a production of High School Musical.

It will be part of Disney+ launch content and will premiere in the US in November.

The trailer, unveiled at the Disney convention D23, reveals the new students are superfans of the original movie.

One says in a piece to camera: “I’ve seen the original movie 37 times, and the first 15 minutes of both sequels.”

Each episode will feature a new version of a High School Musical song, as well as an original track.

Two of the series’ stars said it will boast a more diverse cast than the 2006 original.

Matt Cornett, who will play the character EJ, said: “There’s definitely a lot of diversity on our show and a lot of things I feel need to be in shows that maybe aren’t quite as much as they should.”

His co-star Sofia Wylie said fans can expect more “bops”, adding there is “going to be a lot of realness that’s brought to the screen”.

Disney+ will launch in the US on November 12. No UK release date has yet been announced.

© Press Association 2019

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Review: Brontë, Smock Alley Theatre

Amber Gill opens up about ‘feud’ with Love Island co-star Amy Hart
Amber Gill opens up about ‘feud’ with Love Island co-star Amy Hart

Who is Anastasia Karanikolaou? The Instagram megastar who has just launched a fashion range
Who is Anastasia Karanikolaou? The Instagram megastar who has just launched a fashion range

Bruce Lee’s daughter slams director Tarantino over Once Upon A Time In Hollywood

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

From bamboo to bakuchiol – 5 innovative beauty ingredients you need to know about

From bamboo to bakuchiol – 5 innovative beauty ingredients you need to know about
As her new EP drops, this is why there will never be a style icon quite like Missy Elliott

As her new EP drops, this is why there will never be a style icon quite like Missy Elliott
Kirsten Dunst explains why she is in no rush to lose baby weight

Kirsten Dunst explains why she is in no rush to lose baby weight
Alan Titchmarsh says gardening can help people living with dementia

Alan Titchmarsh says gardening can help people living with dementia
Alan Titchmarsh says gardening can help people living with dementia

Review: Brontë, Smock Alley Theatre