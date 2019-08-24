Disney unleashes first trailer for live-action remake of Lady And The Tramp

24th Aug 19 | Entertainment News

The remake features the voices of Tessa Thompson and Justin Theroux.

Men in Black: International Photocall – London

Disney has released the first trailer for its upcoming live-action remake of Lady And The Tramp.

The original 1955 animated classic tells the story of a love affair between a pampered pedigree female dog and a stray male mutt.

The roles will be voiced by Tessa Thompson and Justin Theroux in the reimagining.

Disney unveiled the trailer on Friday at its D23 convention in Anaheim, California.

It revealed the film will differ from Disney’s remake of The Lion King in that it is mostly live-action, with Thomas Mann and Kiersey Clemons playing Lady’s owners.

The dogs are computer animated.

The trailer ends with a clip of the famous spaghetti scene.

Janelle Monae, Ashley Jensen and Benedict Wong will also lend their voices to the film, which will debut on the streaming service Disney+ in November.

It will be the first of Disney’s live-action remakes not to receive a theatrical release.

Lady And The Tramp, directed by Charlie Bean, will premiere on Disney+ on November 12 in the US. A UK release date has not yet been announced.

© Press Association 2019

