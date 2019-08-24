WandaVision’s Elizabeth Olsen reacts to Tom Holland’s probable Marvel exit

24th Aug 19 | Entertainment News

Olsen is starring alongside Paul Bettany in superhero series WandaVision.

Avengers: Infinity War UK Fan Event – London

WandaVision star Elizabeth Olsen said she is “really sad” at the prospect of Tom Holland’s Spider-Man leaving the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

British actor Holland has found himself in the middle of a corporate disagreement between Sony Pictures and Marvel’s parent company Disney.

Sony, which owns the film rights to Spider-Man, announced it would no longer partner with Disney and Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige on future films.

Elizabeth Olsen
Elizabeth Olsen has reacted to news Spider-Man is set to exit the Marvel Cinematic Universe (Daniel Leal-Olivas/PA Wire)

The news all but confirms Spider-Man’s exit from the MCU. Olsen, who stars as Wanda Maximoff in the Marvel films, said Holland’s probable exit was a “big loss”.

She told the PA news agency: “I really am sad about that. We were lucky to have Tom Holland on our side, I think it’s a really big loss. He took up a lot of heart and soul and space and energy and I think it’s too bad.”

British actor Paul Bettany, who portrays Vision in the MCU, added: “It’s miserable. He’s a delightful young chap to have around on set.”

Olsen and Bettany were speaking at Disney’s D23 convention in Anaheim, California, where it was announced they would star together in Disney+ series WandaVision.

Bettany said the show will be a mix of genres.

“The style of it is really peculiar and we start off in a sort of sitcom-type situation that’s sort of a mashup of American sitcoms throughout he decades and into Marvel action movie,” he said.

WandaVision is set to arrive on Disney+ in 2021.

© Press Association 2019

