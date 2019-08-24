Disney unveils first footage of The Mandalorian

The series is set in the Star Wars universe.

Disney has unveiled the long-awaited first footage of its upcoming Star Wars series The Mandalorian.

The series, which will premiere on streaming service Disney Plus in November, stars Pedro Pascal as the titular bounty hunter and takes place shortly after the events of 1983 film Return Of The Jedi.

The action-packed trailer debuted at Disney’s fan convention D23 on Friday. It opened with images of Stormtrooper helmets on spikes before showing off fight scenes involving Pascal.

Bounty hunting is a complicated profession. @TheMandalorian, an original Star Wars series, starts streaming November 12, only on #DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/FIWYIWPaIT — Star Wars (@starwars) August 24, 2019

Executive producer Jon Favreau described The Mandalorian as a “whole new Star Wars in a whole new timeframe”.

Giancarlo Esposito, best known for starring in Breaking Bad as drugs kingpin Gustavo “Gus” Fring, plays an Imperial enforcer whose intentions are unclear.

Speaking after the trailer was shown for the first time at Anaheim Convention Centre, Esposito said fans will have to wait to see if the character is good or evil.

He told the PA news agency: “Was Darth Vader good, or was he bad? My character is really reminiscent of someone who has a moral turpitude but has to exhibit strength and control and power in a certain way to be heard, listened to and you have to know that he means what he says.”

The Mandalorian, also starring Gina Carano, Nick Nolte and Carl Weathers, will debut on November 12 on Disney Plus in the US. No UK date has been announced.

