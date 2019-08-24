Hilary Duff to reprise Lizzie McGuire role for new Disney series

24th Aug 19 | Entertainment News

Duff says she is ‘beyond excited’ to be back in the role that launched her career.

Hilary Duff

Hilary Duff is set to reprise her Lizzie McGuire TV role for a new Disney+ series.

The actress said she was “beyond excited” to be bringing the character back to the screens in an updated reboot.

The original series ran for two seasons between 2001 and 2004, and followed the life of a 13-year-old girl who dreamed of being popular at school.

Duff said on Instagram: “I’ve been trying to contain this excitement for a long time while this has been in the works!”

“I am beyond excited to be home again, back with my girl.”

The sequel will feature the title character as a 30-year-old living in New York.

It will screen on the forthcoming Disney+ streaming service.

© Press Association 2019

