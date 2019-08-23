Ed Sheeran back on top after being displaced by Slipknot in album chart

This week’s highest new entry is No Man’s Land by Frank Turner.

Ed Sheeran has returned to number one with his latest album after being knocked off the top spot by Slipknot last week.

The singer-songwriter’s No.6 Collaborations Project had been pushed down to number two after four consecutive weeks at the top of the chart by the heavy metal band’s new LP We Are Not Your Kind.

Slipknot are now down to number four, while Lewis Capaldi’s Divinely Uninspired To A Hellish Extent is back up to number two from three last week.

This week’s highest new entry is Frank Turner, whose latest record No Man’s Land has debuted at number three.

The singer-songwriter’s album, which tells the lesser-known tales of remarkable women from history, is the biggest seller of the week on physical formats, the Official Charts Company said.

Turner told OfficialCharts.com: “I’m extremely flattered and happy to have my fourth consecutive top three album – this far into my career, it feels like a significant achievement. Thanks everyone who picked it up.”

Billie Eilish rounds off the top five with her former chart-topper When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?

On the singles chart, Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello have scored yet another week at number one with Senorita.

The collaboration has now been at the chart summit for six weeks and it notched up more than 53,000 sales over the past seven days, including 6.15 million plays across streaming services.

The most downloaded track of the week was Whitney Houston and Kygo’s Higher Love, which is up one place from number five to four, the track’s best placing so far.

It is now Houston’s highest position since My Love Is Your Love reached number two in 1999.

The top five also includes Sheeran’s Beautiful People, featuring Khalid, at number two, Dominic Fike’s 3 Nights at number three, and AJ Tracey’s Ladbroke Grove at number five.

