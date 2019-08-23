Edinburgh TV Festival: What you may have missed

The speakers and announcements that led the three-day event in Scotland.

The Edinburgh TV Festival has concluded for another year.

The three-day event saw all parts of the television and digital world gather to debate the major issues facing the industry.

Broadcasting bosses and top media figures made headlines discussing of-the-moment topics, including reality TV aftercare, diversity and the battle against the streaming giants.

Here are the highlights of the festival:

– Jeremy Kyle is working on a pilot for a new ITV show

The broadcaster’s director of television Kevin Lygo revealed that Kyle is preparing to return with a new show, months after his flagship programme was axed following the death of a participant.

Steve Dymond, 63, died about a week after failing a love-cheat lie-detector test on Kyle’s daytime programme.

Mr Lygo confirmed ITV was road testing Kyle’s new project, adding his investigative series The Kyle Files would return in 2020.

He also said it was unlikely Kyle would return to his former 9.30am slot.

– Channel 4 News chief Dorothy Byrne delivers the MacTaggart Lecture

Head of news and current affairs at Channel 4 Dorothy Byrne

Byrne is among the longest-serving heads of news and current affairs in British TV, and was the sixth woman to give the prestigious address.

She used the 44th edition of the lecture to deliver a stinging rebuke to politicians who will not take questions from journalists.

Taking aim at the Prime Minister and the leader of the Opposition, she said: “I would never have thought I would say these words: I believe that Mrs Thatcher would agree with me. Boris Johnson and Jeremy Corbyn are cowards.

“She had a word for men like them – ‘frit’.”

Bros claim best TV moment

The pop stars have become favourites for their eccentric aphorisms, and the production Bros: After The Screaming Stops showed Matt and Luke Goss in a new and intimate light.

A discussion of their childhood game of throwing a single dart in the air has been named the best TV moment at the Edinburgh TV Festival.

Matt claims in the discussion that people “can’t play conkers in England”, and that they need goggles to do so.

Their win was announced in a ceremony hosted by comedian Mo Gilligan.

– Hugh Laurie fears for drama in era of post-truth politics

Hugh Laurie

The actor spoke to Mariella Frostrup ahead of claiming the outstanding achievement prize during the festival’s annual awards ceremony.

He claimed storytelling loses its power when society disregards objectivity and truth.

He said: “Storytelling requires a consensus of some kind.

“If you start feeling an audience fracturing, starting to think completely different things about the same piece of information, that makes storytelling very hard.”

He added: “I think it’s important that somebody speaks to truth over sentiment.”

– Jerry Springer defends duty of care practices on his tabloid talk show

Jerry Springer

The American former politician and TV host was questioned during a Q&A following his Alternative MacTaggart lecture.

He said that participants were extensively briefed on potential surprises before appearing on his show, as he defended the show’s duty of care practices.

Springer, who is being sued by the family of a man who took his own life after appearing on The Jerry Springer Show, also denied that his appearance had in any way contributed to his death.

