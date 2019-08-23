Special prosecutor appointed in ‘staged attack’ case involving Jussie Smollett

23rd Aug 19 | Entertainment News

The decision by an Illinois judge means the actor could yet face charges over claims he orchestrated the supposed hate attack against himself.

Jussie Smollett

A judge has named a special prosecutor to look into why state prosecutors abruptly dropped charges against actor Jussie Smollett that accused him of staging a racist, anti-gay attack against himself.

Illinois Cook County Judge Michael Toomin’s appointment of former US attorney Dan Webb during a hearing raises the possibility that the special prosecutor could bring new charges against the former Empire actor.

Smollett maintains that the January attack was not staged.

Jussie Smollett
Empire actor Jussie Smollett (E. Jason Wambsgans/AP)

The Cook County state’s attorney’s office charged Smollett in February with 16 counts of disorderly conduct for allegedly orchestrating the incident.

However, it dropped all of the charges a month later with little explanation, angering city officials and the police.

A former state appellate judge, Sheila O’Brien, petitioned for a special prosecutor, leading to Mr Toomin’s surprise ruling in June that one was warranted.

