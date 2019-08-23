Homeland star Mandy Patinkin says politicians using xenophobia to get elected

23rd Aug 19 | Entertainment News

The actor said representatives are failing refugees who need help.

Mandy Patinkin

Mandy Patinkin has said politicians are breaking “the law of humanity” in their failure to support refugees and said xenophobia is a “a tool as old as the hills” used to get elected.

The Homeland actor blasted the Trump administration for decreasing the number of Syrian refugees it admits and blamed a “false fear factor”.

He told the PA news agency: “There are about 1.3 million Syrian refugees in Jordan and for every 1,000, the US right now is taking one.

“There is talk about trying to make next year ‘zero’, I honestly don’t understand it.

“I don’t understand how my current president has a partner, a wife, who is an immigrant, a famous immigrant, who he had a child with (Melania Trump is from Slovenia). Where is his thinking?

“It’s not just moral, ethical, right or wrong, it’s the law of humanity to do unto others as you would have them do unto you.

“If you don’t open the door when someone comes knocking, no-one will be there to open the door for you.

“This isn’t a game, a fictional thing like a television show, these are people’s lives.”

The actor, who recently visited the refugee camps near the Syrian border in Jordan with the International Rescue Committee (IRC), added: “They could stay there forever if the diplomatic community doesn’t work together globally in this inter-connected world.”

He added: “I’ve been making these trips with the IRC since 2015 when I did my first one and I am never not changed by what happens to myself or my wife or my son Isaac, who went on one with me.

View this post on Instagram

America said welcome to both my family and Kathryn’s – and that’s why we’re alive. In my worst days, I think of refugees who have risked their lives to find safety and of the difficulty they face and it makes me alive. They inspire me. @theirc has been my teacher in showing me stories all over the world. When you see places like Palermo and Uganda where they’re giving welcome, you realize that’s the way the world should be. And realize that’s what you want to share with the world. We’re here to live and take care of each other. When given the chance, refugees thrive. Please visit the link in my bio for more information on IRC’s work across Europe and how you can help at this critical time. 📷: @vignetteglobal

A post shared by Mandy Patinkin (@mandypatinkin) on

“We in the United States and the UK and the European Union have to find way to support the nations that are taking the brunt of the crisis.”

Asked to what he attributes the drive to reduce the numbers of refugees taken in, he said: “Xenophobia, and it’s a tool as old as the hills to get elected.

“If I tell you who to be afraid of and I convince you there is something you need to be afraid of and if you vote for me, I will keep you safe.

“So you make a false fear factor and when those false fear factors are human beings’ lives…

“For me, that is one of the great crimes against humanity, there is no place for it.

“It’s being seen all over the world right now and it’s using false fear to gin up a political process that isn’t based on reality.”

He added: “There are lives being lost as we speak because of conflict, there are people who need to be rescued, there are countries who are doing the rescuing and taking the burden way past richer nations that are seemingly ignoring their burden, so making these countries like Greece, like Jordan, like Italy, wonder: if you don’t care why should we?

“We need to let them know we do care, we need to help support them. It really isn’t a political matter, it’s a matter of life and death.”

© Press Association 2019

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Highlights from day two of the Edinburgh TV Festival

Mini me fashion: 5 ways to try the trend with your little ones
Mini me fashion: 5 ways to try the trend with your little ones

Who is Anastasia Karanikolaou? The Instagram megastar who has just launched a fashion range
Who is Anastasia Karanikolaou? The Instagram megastar who has just launched a fashion range

Madonna among celebrities offering support to Miley Cyrus amid divorce

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Amber Gill opens up about ‘feud’ with Love Island co-star Amy Hart

Amber Gill opens up about ‘feud’ with Love Island co-star Amy Hart
Taylor Swift side-steps question about meaning behind ‘romantic’ song Lover

Taylor Swift side-steps question about meaning behind ‘romantic’ song Lover
Bruce Lee’s daughter slams director Tarantino over Once Upon A Time In Hollywood

Bruce Lee’s daughter slams director Tarantino over Once Upon A Time In Hollywood
Review: Brontë, Smock Alley Theatre

Review: Brontë, Smock Alley Theatre
Review: Brontë, Smock Alley Theatre

Highlights from day two of the Edinburgh TV Festival