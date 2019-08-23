Kirsten Dunst explains why she is in no rush to lose baby weight

The Hollywood star also said that going back to work five months after giving birth was one of the most difficult things she has done.

Kirsten Dunst has said she has not tried to regain her pre-pregnancy figure because she feels she has “established” herself as an actress.

The Hollywood star welcomed son Ennis in May last year with her fiance, actor Jesse Plemons, and she said she does not care about how her body looks, despite working in an image-conscious industry.

Dunst, 37, told Net-A-Porter’s digital magazine PorterEdit: “The benefit of growing up with (celebrity) is that I have a very healthy perspective of being an actress.

“I haven’t worked out since I had my baby. I’m not one of those people who says, ‘Ohhh, I have to get my abs back’.”

The Bring It On and Melancholia star said: “I feel like I’ve established myself as an actress.

“I have a healthy amount of vanity that hasn’t tipped into something really destructive.

“I want to find parts where I don’t have to be that person, and I have plenty of role models. Look at Patricia Arquette.”

Dunst said she does not compare her body with the way she looked before she became a mother, adding: “I want to look nice for how I look now.

“There was a time when I was like, ‘Shit! I don’t fit into anything any more’.

“I just bought clothes in the size I am now. I don’t care!”

The actress, also known for roles in films Interview With The Vampire, Wimbledon, Drop Dead Gorgeous and the Spider-Man films of the early 2000s, said that going back to work on TV series On Becoming A God In Central Florida five months after giving birth was the toughest job of her life.

Speaking about the series, which she also executive produced, Dunst said: “I cried to my mother-in-law in the second week; it was the hardest job I’ve ever taken, right after five months off with a baby.

“I was so tired. I would bring home a tuna sandwich from the craft services table. I would take a bath, and then eat my sandwich in bed while I read the pages and learned lines for the next day.”

Dunst plays Krystal Gill in the dark comedy series, a minimum-wage-earning young mother whose life is ruined by a multimillion dollar pyramid scheme.

The actress also told the magazine that she is in no rush to marry Breaking Bad star Plemons, 31, because they are “as married as you can get” already.

© Press Association 2019