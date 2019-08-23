Strictly’s Kevin Clifton offers rare glimpse of Stacey Dooley romance

The couple have been an item since earlier this year, but try to keep their relationship private.

Strictly Come Dancing star Kevin Clifton has offered a rare glimpse of his romance with Stacey Dooley, posting a picture of the two of them during a night out.

The professional dancer and broadcaster Dooley, who like to keep their relationship private, posed in a snap with his cousin Sophie Matthew, who stars in the West End production of Mamma Mia!

Clifton posted a picture of himself and Dooley flanking Matthew, along with the caption: “So proud watching my cousin @sophiematthew19 playing the lead in @mammamiamusical West End last night.

“You’re so talented and we had the best time! #Superstar.”

The dancer, 36, and the documentary film-maker, 32, have been in a relationship since earlier this year, although they often keep their romance out of the spotlight.

They met when they were partnered on the latest series of Strictly, which they won.

It was Clifton’s first series after splitting from his wife Karen, while Dooley was in a relationship with Sam Tucknott at the time.

In June, Dooley addressed their relationship, saying that they had “agreed not to go into too much detail about our private lives because you can’t really indulge that and then ask for privacy”.

She told The Guardian: “That’s why we’ve turned down interviews that have offered us tens of thousands of pounds.

“What I am happy to say is Kev’s amazing, I’m happy, life happens, I’ve got an amazing career and I’m very lucky.”

