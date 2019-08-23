Tom Holland and Robert Downey Jr tease fans amid Spider-Man row

23rd Aug 19 | Entertainment News

The Avengers actors posted snaps from a hike, as well as pictures of themselves with Spider-Man and Iron Man action figures.

Tom Holland

Tom Holland and Robert Downey Jr appeared to put the ongoing Spider-Man row behind them as they went on a jolly hike.

Spider-Man star Holland and Iron Man actor Downey Jr teased their fans with pictures from what looked like a hill climb, seemingly ignoring the furore around the future of the webslinger’s part in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

British actor Holland posted a string of selfies with Downey Jr on his Instagram page from their walk along with the caption: “We did it Mr Stark!”

View this post on Instagram

We did it Mr Stark!

A post shared by Tom Holland (@tomholland2013) on

There was also a picture of a giddy Downey Jr holding a Spider-Man action figure, and Holland grasping an Iron Man toy.

The Avengers: End Game co-stars were in good spirits in the pictures, appearing to put the drama of recent days behind them.

Spider-Man’s future in the MCU has come into question after Sony and Disney, who own Marvel, split earlier this week.

Sony has owned the film rights for Spider-Man since 1999 and struck a deal with Disney in 2015 allowing the character to appear in the MCU.

Robert Downey Jr
Robert Downey Jr plays Iron Man in the Marvel superhero movies (Ian West/PA)

This has allowed Holland to appear as the superhero in Disney films including Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame, as well as Sony properties Spider-Man: Homecoming and Far From Home, in which Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige has taken a key creative role.

However, Sony has since confirmed that Feige will not continue as lead producer of the next live action Spider-Man film, throwing doubt on whether Spider-Man will in turn appear in future MCU projects.

Feige works across Disney’s superhero stable as a producer and is one of the most successful filmmakers in history.

The MCU has generated billions in box office receipts, with Avengers: Endgame, released earlier this year, becoming the highest grossing film of all time.

News that Spider-Man is all but removed from the Marvel universe has come as a bitter blow to fans after the character had taken on an increasingly key role in the films.

© Press Association 2019

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Who is Anastasia Karanikolaou? The Instagram megastar who has just launched a fashion range

Taylor Swift side-steps question about meaning behind ‘romantic’ song Lover
Taylor Swift side-steps question about meaning behind ‘romantic’ song Lover

Be inspired by Kate and Will to book a family seaside sailing break
Be inspired by Kate and Will to book a family seaside sailing break

Mini me fashion: 5 ways to try the trend with your little ones

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Cambridges take economy flight to Scotland amid Sussexes’ private jet row

Cambridges take economy flight to Scotland amid Sussexes’ private jet row
Review: Brontë, Smock Alley Theatre

Review: Brontë, Smock Alley Theatre
Bruce Lee’s daughter slams director Tarantino over Once Upon A Time In Hollywood

Bruce Lee’s daughter slams director Tarantino over Once Upon A Time In Hollywood
Phoebe Waller-Bridge greets fans following Fleabag stage performance

Phoebe Waller-Bridge greets fans following Fleabag stage performance
Phoebe Waller-Bridge greets fans following Fleabag stage performance

Who is Anastasia Karanikolaou? The Instagram megastar who has just launched a fashion range