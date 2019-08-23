Royal secret behind Jeremy Clarkson’s two-stone weight loss

The former Top Gear host also said that Boris Johnson should be given a chance as Prime Minister.

Jeremy Clarkson has said he has lost two stone in weight by following an eating regime reportedly favoured by the Queen.

The former Top Gear host shed the weight last year by eating just a “forkful” of food, claiming he was inspired by the monarch.

Clarkson said he has swapped heartier meals for salads and water, and that he has not been in the gym in a bid to drop the pounds.

The Queen is Jeremy Clarkson’s unlikely diet inspiration (Andrew Milligan/PA)

The 59-year-old told the Sun: “The Queen doesn’t go to the gym and she doesn’t run and she’s 93 and she’s all right.

“Apparently she only has a forkful, she only has a tiny bit, that’s what I’ve heard.

“She’ll sit down and just have one little bit of mousse and bit of a lettuce leaf.”

Clarkson, who returns to host the new series of Who Wants To Be A Millionaire? on ITV on Saturday, also said he believes that Boris Johnson should be given a chance in his new role as Prime Minister.

“We can all sit here and go ‘Oh my God’ and talk ourselves into a recession and depression,” he said.

“Or we can say ‘Let’s give him a few months and see what happens’.”

Clarkson added: “Anything that keeps Corbyn out. Boris is a likeable clown.”

© Press Association 2019