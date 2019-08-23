Mick Jagger satisfied as Nasa names rolling stone on Mars after rock heroes

23rd Aug 19 | Entertainment News

The US space agency ‘s InSight lander captured a stone as it rolled across the surface of the red planet.

The Rolling Stones – Pasadena, CA

It may be a lot less than 2,000 light years from home, but there is now a “Rolling Stones Rock” on Mars.

The US space agency Nasa named the little stone after the veteran rockers after its InSight robotic lander captured the object rolling across the surface of the red planet.

Actor Robert Downey Jr took to the stage just before the Stones at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California on Thursday night to make the rock’s new name public.

The stadium is just a stone’s throw from Nasa’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory, which manages InSight.

Sir Mick took a moment between songs to tell the crowd that “Nasa has given us something we have always dreamed of, our very own rock on Mars. I can’t believe it”.

Robert Downey Jr
Actor Robert Downey Jr. addresses the crowd to make the Nasa announcement (AP)

The singer added: “I want to bring it back on put it on our mantelpiece.”

