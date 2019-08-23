Jerry Springer to deliver lecture at Edinburgh TV Festival

23rd Aug 19 | Entertainment News

Gabby Logan will also speak at the event.

Galaxy British Book Awards 2009 – London

Jerry Springer will discuss the media’s role in politics at the Edinburgh TV Festival.

The US broadcaster and former politician will deliver the Alternative MacTaggart lecture.

England v Cameroon – FIFA Women’s World Cup 2019 – Round of Sixteen – Stade du Hainaut
Presenter Gabby Logan will discuss women in sport (John Walton/PA)

He follows on from the address given by Channel 4 head of news Dorothy Byrne.

The TV star will also take part in a Q&A in which he will discuss hosting The Jerry Springer Show, as well as his views on the relationship between the media and politics.

A Simple Favour Premiere – London
Paul Feig will speak at the event (Ian West/PA)

Gabby Logan will also discuss women in sport during the festivities, and there will be a conversation on “bursting the southern white bubble” at the media event.

Ghostbusters director Paul Feig will also give and address in Edinburgh on the final day of the city’s annual TV festival.

The festival has seen the yearly McTaggart Lecture, and talks with Hugh Laurie, Louis Theroux, Jess Phillips, Alastair Campbell, and bosses from the BBC, Channel 5, and Channel 4.

© Press Association 2019

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Jamie Foxx denies new relationship following reported split with Katie Holmes

Be inspired by Kate and Will to book a family seaside sailing break
Be inspired by Kate and Will to book a family seaside sailing break

Want to refresh your rooms on a budget? These bargain buys don’t skimp in the style stakes
Want to refresh your rooms on a budget? These bargain buys don’t skimp in the style stakes

Who is Anastasia Karanikolaou? The Instagram megastar who has just launched a fashion range

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Amber Gill opens up about ‘feud’ with Love Island co-star Amy Hart

Amber Gill opens up about ‘feud’ with Love Island co-star Amy Hart
Mini me fashion: 5 ways to try the trend with your little ones

Mini me fashion: 5 ways to try the trend with your little ones
Review: Brontë, Smock Alley Theatre

Review: Brontë, Smock Alley Theatre
James Acaster: ‘I wasn’t ready for my counsellor to transform into my stalker’

James Acaster: ‘I wasn’t ready for my counsellor to transform into my stalker’
James Acaster: ‘I wasn’t ready for my counsellor to transform into my stalker’

Jamie Foxx denies new relationship following reported split with Katie Holmes