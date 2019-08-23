Jerry Springer to deliver lecture at Edinburgh TV Festival

Gabby Logan will also speak at the event.

Jerry Springer will discuss the media’s role in politics at the Edinburgh TV Festival.

The US broadcaster and former politician will deliver the Alternative MacTaggart lecture.

Presenter Gabby Logan will discuss women in sport (John Walton/PA)

He follows on from the address given by Channel 4 head of news Dorothy Byrne.

The TV star will also take part in a Q&A in which he will discuss hosting The Jerry Springer Show, as well as his views on the relationship between the media and politics.

Paul Feig will speak at the event (Ian West/PA)

Gabby Logan will also discuss women in sport during the festivities, and there will be a conversation on “bursting the southern white bubble” at the media event.

Ghostbusters director Paul Feig will also give and address in Edinburgh on the final day of the city’s annual TV festival.

The festival has seen the yearly McTaggart Lecture, and talks with Hugh Laurie, Louis Theroux, Jess Phillips, Alastair Campbell, and bosses from the BBC, Channel 5, and Channel 4.

