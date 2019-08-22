The Dark Crystal: Age Of Resistance stars hit the carpet for European premiere

22nd Aug 19 | Entertainment News

The series will premiere on Netflix on August 30.

The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance European Premiere – London

Stars of The Dark Crystal: Age Of Resistance hit the purple carpet for the European premiere of Netflix’s fantasy series.

Age Of Resistance is a prequel to Jim Henson’s 1982 film The Dark Crystal and explores the world of Thra created in the original movie.

It uses a combination of puppetry and CGI and features the voice talents of Rocketman star Taron Egerton and Game Of Thrones’ Nathalie Emmanuel, who play elf-like creatures known as Gelfling.

The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance European Premiere – London
Nathalie Emmanuel attending the European premiere of The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance (Ian West/PA)

Emmanuel was among the stars attending the premiere in London on Thursday and wore a floral, long-sleeved dress for the occasion.

The Game Of Thrones actress teamed the dress with a clutch bag and black heels.

The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance European Premiere – London
Hannah John-Kamen wore a black dress while attending The Dark Crystal: Age Of Resistance premiere (Ian West/PA)

Hannah John-Kamen, who also starred in Game Of Thrones, is voicing Naia in the fantasy series.

She wore a black dress with a plunging neckline on the carpet.

The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance European Premiere – London
Halle Stanford is the executive producer of Netflix’s The Dark Crystal: Age Of Resistance (Ian West/PA)

Executive producer Halle Stanford was also in attendance at the premiere.

She wore a turquoise dress with sandals.

The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance European Premiere – London
The cast and crew attending the European premiere of The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance (Ian West/PA)

The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance will premiere on Netflix on August 30.

© Press Association 2019

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Who is Anastasia Karanikolaou? The Instagram megastar who has just launched a fashion range

Is this Burberry’s most inclusive campaign yet? See pictures from the autumn/winter shoot
Is this Burberry’s most inclusive campaign yet? See pictures from the autumn/winter shoot

Mini me fashion: 5 ways to try the trend with your little ones
Mini me fashion: 5 ways to try the trend with your little ones

Taylor Swift side-steps question about meaning behind ‘romantic’ song Lover

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Amber Gill opens up about ‘feud’ with Love Island co-star Amy Hart

Amber Gill opens up about ‘feud’ with Love Island co-star Amy Hart
Review: Brontë, Smock Alley Theatre

Review: Brontë, Smock Alley Theatre
Be inspired by Kate and Will to book a family seaside sailing break

Be inspired by Kate and Will to book a family seaside sailing break
Jamie Foxx denies new relationship following reported split with Katie Holmes

Jamie Foxx denies new relationship following reported split with Katie Holmes
Jamie Foxx denies new relationship following reported split with Katie Holmes

Who is Anastasia Karanikolaou? The Instagram megastar who has just launched a fashion range