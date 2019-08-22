Taylor Swift releases Lover music video hours before album debuts

22nd Aug 19 | Entertainment News

Swift unveiled the video during a YouTube live event.

Taylor Swift Performs on ABC’s “Good Morning America”

Taylor Swift has released the music video for her single Lover, hours before the release of the highly anticipated album of the same name.

The pop superstar hosted a YouTube live event on Thursday, giving fans a few final details about the album, which will debut at midnight Eastern Time in the US.

Discussing the inspiration for Lover, Swift said it comes from a “free, romantic, whimsical” place and is a “natural continuation” of her life.

From a studio in New York, joined by fans fans both in person and online, Swift read excerpts from her old diaries, some of which will feature in the deluxe version of Lover.

She told the audience: “Metaphorically I’ve been sharing my diary entries with you for years.”

After performing an intimate rendition of The Archer, one of the tracks from Lover, an emotional Swift introduced the Lover music video, which she co-directed alongside Drew Kirsch, who also worked on her You Need To Calm Down video.

Swift stars opposite Christian Owens in the video, which takes place inside a snow globe.

Earlier in the live show, Swift had introduced British fashion designer Stella McCartney, who she has worked with on a surprise fashion collaboration.

McCartney, the daughter of former Beatle Sir Paul McCartney, walked fans through clothing rails, explaining the inspiration for the pieces.

She described herself as a “summer of love child”, while pointing to the pastels and tie-dye colours used on the clothes.

McCartney also said the clothing – including T-shirts, jumpers and bomber jackets – was made to be “genderless”.

“It’s about love”, she added.

