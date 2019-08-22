Miley Cyrus breaks silence after Liam Hemsworth files for divorce

The couple were married for less than a year before they separated.

Miley Cyrus has denied being unfaithful to Liam Hemsworth after the actor filed for divorce.

The couple, who tied the knot in December last year after a decade of off-and-on dating, announced their separation earlier this month.

Australian actor Hemsworth, 29, filed for divorce in Los Angeles on Wednesday. While there were no further details in the legal papers, reports in the US suggested Cyrus had been unfaithful.

In a series of tweets, the 26-year-old pop star insisted she had “nothing to hide”.

She said: “I can accept that the life I’ve chosen means I must live completely open and transparent with my fans who I love, and the public, 100% of the time. What I cannot accept is being told I’m lying to cover up a crime I haven’t committed. I have nothing to hide.”

Cyrus, who rose to fame while starring in the Disney Channel show Hannah Montana, admitted to experimenting with drugs in her teens and early twenties and said she had cheated in relationships when she was young.

But she denied being unfaithful to Hunger Games star Hemsworth.

I can accept that the life I’ve chosen means I must live completely open and transparent with my fans who I love, and the public, 100% of the time. What I cannot accept is being told I’m lying to cover up a crime I haven’t committed. I have nothing to hide. — Miley Ray Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) August 22, 2019

But the truth is, once Liam & I reconciled,I meant it, & I was committed. There are NO secrets to uncover here. I’ve learned from every experience in my life. I’m not perfect, I don’t want to be, it’s boring. I’ve grown up in front of you, but the bottom line is, I HAVE GROWN UP. — Miley Ray Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) August 22, 2019

Cyrus added: “I can admit to a lot of things but I refuse to admit that my marriage ended because of cheating. Liam and I have been together for a decade. I’ve said it before & it remains true, I love Liam and always will.”

Cyrus, who became known as a Hollywood “wild child”, admitted to making mistakes while growing up in the public eye.

She said she lost a deal with US supermarket Walmart when she was 17 for “ripping a bong”.

She also claimed she “got kicked off” animated film Hotel Transylvania for buying Hemsworth a penis cake for his birthday and “licking it”.

Cyrus mentioned her infamous Wrecking Ball music video, writing: “I swung on a wrecking ball naked.”

She added: “There are probably more nudes of me on the internet than maybe any woman in history.”

Cyrus, whose father is the country music star Billy Ray Cyrus, finished the stream of tweets saying she had to “make a healthy decision for myself to leave a previous life behind”.

She said: “I am the healthiest and happiest I have been in a long time. You can say I am a twerking, pot smoking, foul mouthed hillbilly but I am not a liar.

“I am proud to say, I am simply in a different place from where I was when I was a younger.”

The surprise split comes eight months after Hemsworth and Cyrus tied the knot in a secret ceremony.

The couple confirmed they had parted ways in early August, with Cyrus’ representative telling People in a statement: “Liam and Miley have agreed to separate at this time.

“Ever-evolving, changing as partners and individuals, they have decided this is what’s best while they both focus on themselves and careers.

“They still remain dedicated parents to all of their animals they share while lovingly taking this time apart.”

Hemsworth reacted to the split by posting on Instagram that he wishes Cyrus “nothing but health and happiness going forward”.

Cyrus and Hemsworth met 10 years ago on the set of the film The Last Song. They tied the knot in December 2018.

