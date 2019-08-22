Sopranos stars to present at MTV Video Music Awards

Cast members from The Sopranos will reunite to present at the Video Music Awards, MTV has said.

Drea De Matteo, who played Adriana La Cerva in the critically acclaimed crime drama series, will be joined by co-stars Jamie-Lynn Sigler (Meadow Soprano) and Vincent Pastore (Salvatore “Big Pussy” Bonpensiero) in handing out a Moon Person trophy.

The annual awards show is taking place in Newark, New Jersey, where The Sopranos, which aired from 1999 to 2007, was set.

Comedian and actor Sebastian Maniscalco is host for the evening.

Previously announced presenters at the VMAs, one of the biggest nights in music, include Queer Eye’s Jonathan Van Ness, Ice-T, John Travolta and US women’s World Cup-winning footballers Alex Morgan, Ali Krieger and Ashlyn Harris.

Ahead of the ceremony, Ariana Grande and Taylor Swift lead the way in nominations with 12 each.

The coveted video of the year prize is between Grande for Thank U, Next, Swift for You Need To Calm Down, 21 Savage for A Lot, the Jonas Brothers for Sucker and Lil Nas X for Old Town Road (Remix).

🌟IT'S OFFICIAL🌟@ShawnMendes and @Camila_Cabello will perform #Señorita LIVE at the 2019 #VMAs FOR THE FIRST. TIME. EVER. 😍🙌🖤 Be part of the moment. MONDAY at 8p on @MTV🎉 pic.twitter.com/9eiVuu9aPf — Video Music Awards (@vmas) August 22, 2019

Rumoured couple Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello will perform their number one hit Senorita together.

The pop stars are yet to officially confirm they are in a relationship but have been pictured kissing and hugging in recent weeks.

They will take to the stage on Monday to perform the song, which topped the charts in the UK after it was released in June.

