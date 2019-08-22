Highlights from day two of the Edinburgh TV Festival

There were speeches and awards at the annual event.

Day two of the Edinburgh TV festival saw Bros’ discussion of conkers named as the best on-screen moment, more strong words from Dorothy Byrne, and Hugh Laurie talking politics.

Here PA runs down the top moments from day two of the annual three-day event.

– Bros claim best TV moment

Matt Goss (left) and Luke Goss were part of the best TV moment (Ian West/PA)

The pop stars have become favourites for their eccentric aphorisms, and the production Bros: After The Screaming Stops showed Matt and Luke Goss in a new and intimate light.

A discussion of their childhood game of throwing a single dart in the air has been named the best TV moment at the Edinburgh TV Festival.

Matt claims in the discussion that people “can’t play conkers in England”, and that they need goggles to do so.

Their win was announced in a ceremony hosted by comedian Mo Gilligan.

– Dorothy Byrne calls for action against abusive men

Head of news and current affairs at Channel 4, Dorothy Byrne criticised lecherous men (Jane Barlow/PA)

The Channel 4 head of news said that immoral men should “be frightened” into treating women properly

It followed on from her excoriating MacTaggart Lecture on Wednesday, in which she revealed she had been sexually assaulted by a former colleague.

She said: “If there are men who don’t have the morality to behave properly towards women, we have got to frighten them into behaving properly towards women.

“You think you got away with it for 20 or 30 years.

“I would say to any dirty bastard now, just don’t do it, because we’ll somehow get you.”

– Hugh Laurie fears for drama in era of post-truth politics

Hugh Laurie worries about drama and truth (John Stillwell/PA)

The actor spoke with Mariella Frostrup at the Edinburgh TV Festival, where he claimed storytelling loses its power when society disregards objectivity and truth.

He said: “Storytelling requires a consensus of some kind.

“If you start feeling an audience fracturing, starting to think completely different things about the same piece of information, that makes storytelling very hard.”

He added: “I think it’s important that somebody speaks to truth over sentiment.”

– ITV chief slams abuse of Love Island stars

Amber Gill and Greg O’Shea won Love Island (Yui Mok/PA)

Managing director of ITV Angela Jain has responded to social media attacks directed against stars of the reality show.

She said: “(Contestants) are not all social media savvy. Some don’t come in with millions of followers.

“What we have introduced now is social media training for all of them when they come out.

“Some of the stuff that is said to islanders direct into their accounts is absolutely disgusting.”

The ITV chief advised contestants to take a step back from social media when the online atmosphere become “febrile”.

© Press Association 2019