Taylor Swift side-steps question about meaning behind ‘romantic’ song Lover

The pop star also said she will start re-recording her first five albums from November next year.

Taylor Swift has said that the title track of her new album Lover is the song she is the most proud of, but she refused to be drawn into discussing its meaning.

Ahead of the release of her seventh album on Friday, the US pop star took over New York’s Central Park for a live performance on TV programme Good Morning America (GMA).

Talking about the hotly-anticipated record, she said that the song Lover, which was released as a single last week, is her favourite track.

Fans have speculated that the song is about her current partner, actor Joe Alwyn, as Swift is known for her narrative songs that are often about her relationships.

However, when host Robin Roberts referred to it as her “most romantic song yet” and asked for its meaning on behalf of her millions of fans, Swift – who has kept her romance with The Favourite star Alwyn largely out of the spotlight – appeared to side-step the question.

Swift said: “Lover’s a song that I’m so proud of. I wrote it alone, and the video comes out tonight, which is insane.

“And just being here on this release week with this album and everything, it’s such a group effort.”

She added: “That song’s like a cosy, warm blanket for me, I’m really proud of that.

“Lyrically, top to bottom, that song is the one that, of the things people have heard so far, that’s the one that I’m like, really proud of.”

The singer-songwriter, 29, also spoke further about her plans to re-record her old albums after her back catalogue was bought by talent manager Scooter Braun, who she previously accused of bullying.

“One thing about this album that’s really special to me is that it’s the first one that I will own,” she told GMA.

“It’s something I’m very excited about doing, because my contract say that, starting November 2020, I can record albums one through five over again.

“I think it’s important for artists to own their work. I’m going to be busy, I’m very excited.”

The pop star shared an emotional Tumblr post in June, revealing her masters had been sold by her former record label and alleging she had not been told about the deal before it was made public.

Swift accused Braun, whose clients include Ariana Grande, Justin Bieber and Demi Lovato, of “incessant, manipulative bullying”.

During her stint on GMA, Swift performed her classic hit Shake It Off as well as songs from the new album You Need To Calm Down, Lover and Me!.

Swift also told the programme that she will open the MTV Video Music Awards on Monday.

