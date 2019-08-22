Amber Gill opens up about ‘feud’ with Love Island co-star Amy Hart

The two are said to have been fallen out over Amber’s potential new job on Loose Women.

Love Island winner Amber Gill has hit back at reports of a feud between her and co-star Amy Hart.

The pair were said to have been at war over Amber potentially landing a permanent spot on the Loose Women panel, a job Amy coveted.

The two reality TV stars were then said to have snubbed each other at a recent Ariana Grande concert, sitting apart during the show despite both being in a VIP area.

Amy Hart (Adam Davy/PA)

However, Amber told Heart.co.uk: “There’s definitely not a feud there, definitely not.”

She added: “Amy actually texted me just before I was on wishing me all the luck.”

On the potential of joining Loose Women full-time, Amber said: “You know what? I felt more comfortable on there than what I thought I would as a panellist so I would love to.

“I had such a good time and I like being able to say my opinion and have my point of view and have different points of view. So, yeah, it was loads of fun.”

Amber won the series – and £50,000 prize – with partner Greg O’Shea last month

Amy left halfway through following her break-up with Curtis Pritchard.

© Press Association 2019