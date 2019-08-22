Losing BBC would be ‘catastrophic’ for British TV, says corporation director

22nd Aug 19 | Entertainment News

Charlotte Moore was speaking at the Edinburgh TV Festival.

2017 Virgin Money London Marathon

BBC executive Charlotte Moore has said TV is facing enormous change and traditional broadcasters must try to keep up with subscription streaming services.

Speaking at the Edinburgh TV Festival, she said the loss of the corporation would be “catastrophic” for television and that there was “great approval” for the licence fee.

Hit series Killing Eve was at the forefront of the director of content’s case for the BBC continuing to maintain its position, as it was announced that the first and second series of the show had attracted a combined total of over 96 million hits on iPlayer.

Killing Eve
Charlotte Moore spoke about BBC drama Killing Eve at the Edinburgh TV Festival (BBC/PA)

Ms Moore also said the BBC would continue to rely on the licence fee, which supported the corporation in its vital role for British TV.

She said: “The world is changing incredibly fast. We have the licence fee. The world will change, and who knows where that will lead.

“Without the BBC at the heart of the British creative industry, I think it would be catastrophic for British television.”

Moore said there would be “seismic change” in the TV industry, and that current streaming giants may themselves be replaced by new contenders as companies learn how to operate online.

She said: “It might be challenging, but I think it’s incredibly exciting for creatives.”

BBC factual commissioner Alison Kirkham has said that Netflix and other competitors will not tempt away talent, and Sir David Attenborough will continue to return to the corporation.

She said: “There is room for people to work elsewhere but keep coming back.”

