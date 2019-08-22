William to feature in BBC show on male mental health

22nd Aug 19 | Entertainment News

He will follow the FA Cup season in aid of mental well-being.

Duke of Cambridge

The BBC has announced plans for a programme about male mental health featuring the Duke of Cambridge

A Royal Road To Wembley: Tackling Mental Health will follow William throughout the 2019/20 FA Cup run as he works with football bosses to raise awareness about mental illness.

The factual show will also tell the stories of struggles faced by men across the UK.

Child Bereavement UK charity’s 25th Birthday Gala Dinner
The Duke of Cambridge will seek to raise awareness about male mental health in the series (Chris Jackson/PA)

Alison Kirkham, BBC controller for factual commissioning, said at the Edinburgh TV Festival: “With suicide still the biggest killer of men under 45, it’s crucial that we normalise conversations about mental health.

“Our mental health season earlier in the year and the film A Royal Team Talk [also featuring William] had significant impact, with many more people opening up and contacting mental health charities.

“I’m proud that working once again with the Duke of Cambridge and the FA, we can use the power of football to continue to raise awareness of an issue that is so important to our audience.”

The film will follow the football season, from the FA Cup’s first round in September all the way to the final.

It will film with clubs at every leg of the FA Cup, exploring initiatives to help improve mental health.

© Press Association 2019

