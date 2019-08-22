ITV chief condemns ‘absolutely disgusting’ abuse aimed at Love Island stars

22nd Aug 19 | Entertainment News

Angela Jain spoke during an Edinburgh TV Festival panel covering the duty of care of broadcasters.

Love Island 2019

An ITV chief has branded the abuse some Love Island contestants receive on social media as “absolutely disgusting”.

Managing director Angela Jain said the online world creates a “febrile atmosphere” and advised contestants to “take a break from it”.

The media chief told an Edinburgh TV Festival panel covering the duty of care of broadcasters that her channel had improved its reality TV aftercare.

She said: “(Contestants) are not all social media savvy. Some don’t come in with millions of followers.

“What we have introduced now is social media training for all of them when they come out.

“Some of the stuff that is said to islanders direct into their accounts is absolutely disgusting.

“We sort of give them the advice we used to give talent – and we still give talent sometimes – along with their management and professional representation.”

Mike Thalassitis death
Mike Thalassitis (Ian West/PA)

She added: “Sometimes it’s quite good to take a break from it. It is such a febrile atmosphere.

“It’s so visceral, it’s so direct and it’s straight at you – and some of it is frankly disgusting and shouldn’t be allowed.”

The deaths of former Love Island contestants Sophie Gradon and Mike Thalassitis led to increased scrutiny on ITV over the reality show’s aftercare.

The broadcaster recently announced an enhanced duty of care process for participants on the show, including a minimum of eight therapy sessions.

Anna Williamson: ‘I don’t think I’ve ever looked forward to the future as much as I do now’
Jason Gardiner addresses fans about his Dancing On Ice future
Would you flash your thong again? The fashionable history of the visible G-string

Review: Brontë, Smock Alley Theatre

6 of the biggest fashion trends from The Matrix as a fourth movie is announced

Mel B: Victoria Beckham would be privileged to come to stylish Leeds

