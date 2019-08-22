Hugh Laurie’s next move sees him take step into politics

The actor will take on the role of a ‘charismatic’ Conservative minister in new BBC thriller Roadkill.

Hugh Laurie is to take on the role of a “charismatic” Conservative minister in a new political thriller.

Roadkill, written by Sir David Hare, is a four-part fictional series which “explores the relationship between personal morality and political power”.

Laurie will play Peter Laurence, a self-made, forceful and charismatic Tory MP whose public and private lives appear to be falling apart at the hands of his enemies.

Sir David Hare (Matt Crossick/PA)

As the personal revelations spiral, Peter is shamelessly untroubled by guilt or remorse, skilfully walking the thin line between glory and catastrophe as he looks to further his own agenda while others plot to bring him down.

But it becomes apparent how difficult it is, for both an individual and a country, to leave the past behind, and Peter must attempt to outrun his own secrets to win the ultimate prize.

Screenwriter and playwright Sir David, known for the films Collateral, The Reader and The Hours, said: “I first worked with Hugh Laurie in 1987 when he set off on his riveting change of direction from adroit comedian to commanding dramatic actor.

“I can’t wait to see him embody the fictional future of the Conservative Party in Roadkill.”

Piers Wenger, controller of BBC Drama, said: “Roadkill is a thriller which explores the relationship between personal morality and political power.

“Hugh Laurie is an incredible actor who will play this fictional role with utter conviction, and it is a great honour to work once again with David Hare and (production company) The Forge to bring this brilliantly sharp and funny drama to BBC One.”

Further casting for the series will be announced in due course, the BBC said.

© Press Association 2019