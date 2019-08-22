Strictly Come Dancing teases sneak preview of glamorous new series

It is almost time for the stars to hit the dance floor.

The Strictly Come Dancing professionals are wonderfully exotic, glamorous and colourful in a preview teaser ahead of the first trailer.

In an early sneak peek at the series, they are seen wearing an array of eclectic outfits ahead of the full trail, which will be available online on Friday and will air on BBC One on Sunday.

AJ Pritchard, who has his face painted and is joined by a jazzy Karen Clifton in a half glittery bodice and half suit jacket, tells the camera: “We are here at the London studios because we are filming the marketing trail for…”

Take a look behind the scenes of the 2019 #Strictly trail, coming soon! Watch online tomorrow and @BBCOne Sunday. 🕺🏽💃🏻 pic.twitter.com/kPbFRUIPf4 — BBC Strictly ✨ (@bbcstrictly) August 22, 2019

Janette Manrara then bursts on to the screen in a bouquet of flowers and says: “Strictly 2019!”

Oti Mabuse looks sensational with orange feathers around her eyes, while Katya Jones wows in an oversized feathered gown in pink and orange.

The behind the scenes footage shows the dancers getting their make-up done and outfits ready.

Dianne Buswell, filmed in a dressing room, is excited as she says: “We’re back all together again, it’s Strictly Come Dancing 2019.”

The teaser comes as the latest odds for the upcoming series have former footballer Alex Scott at 4/1 odds to be partnered with Neil Jones.

It is set to be Neil’s first time with a celebrity partner – he has been part of Strictly since 2016 but has yet to be in a pairing.

Neil and Katya Jones (Ian West/PA)

According to Ladbrokes, Scott and Neil, if they are paired, are hotly tipped by the bookies to win following Jones’ break-up from wife and fellow dancer Katya.

Alex Apati, of Ladbrokes, said: “Neil’s had a tough time of things of late but the odds suggest Strictly chiefs will pair him up with this year’s hot favourite, Alex Scott.”

Elsewhere, Strictly stalwart Anton Du Beke has odds of 9/2 to share the dance floor with 33/1 outsider Anneka Rice.

Meanwhile, Gemma Atkinson – who recently welcomed a baby with pro dancer Gorka Marquez – has shared a sweet message for him after he revealed he will not have a celebrity partner this series.

He told his fans he will still be involved in the group dances and hopes to be in the running for the Glitterball again next year.

Atkinson, who took part in Strictly in 2017 and was partnered with Aljaz Skorjanec, wrote on Instagram: “Sad to not be seeing Gorks partnered up and fighting it out for the Glitter Ball this year … ‘he’s my favourite’ (Apart from team AliG obviously).

“Looking forward to watching the show though with all of the fab group numbers he’ll be in! And at least now I only have to vote for Aljaz and not the both of them.”

This year’s series of Strictly includes the likes of comedian Chris Ramsey, RuPaul’s Drag Race star Michelle Visage, ex-Coronation Street actress Catherine Tyldesley, rower James Cracknell and ex-footballer David James.

© Press Association 2019