Miley Cyrus marks Italy trip with Kaitlynn Carter in special way

It comes hours after Liam Hemsworth filed for divorce from the singer.

Miley Cyrus has shown off a new tattoo inspired by her recent trip to Italy with Kaitlynn Carter.

It comes hours after it was confirmed Liam Hemsworth had filed for divorce from the pop star.

The Australian actor, 29, filed a petition to end his marriage to Cyrus in Los Angeles on Wednesday.

The request says he is asking for a dissolution of their marriage and that they do not have children.

Earlier this month Cyrus, 26, was photographed kissing Carter, the ex of reality star Brody Jenner, during a holiday in Italy.

Carter shared a photograph of them together on a boat, captioned: “Rock the boat, don’t rock the boat baby.”

Cyrus also shared a string of photographs from the holiday, including of her standing in front of the Dolomites mountain range.

It appears she was so inspired by the trip that she got a new tattoo as a result.

Tattoo artist Dr Woo shared a picture of the new ink on her arm, writing: “Cool old sculpture @mileycyrus found in Italy #hideawayatsuitex #slimneedle.”

It appears to be of the biscione, also known as the vipera, which depicts a serpent consuming a human.

The imagery appears all over Italy, including as a symbol of Milan and on various coats of arms.

Cyrus and Hemsworth split eight months after tying the knot in a secret ceremony.

The couple confirmed they had parted ways less than two weeks ago, with Cyrus’s representative telling People in a statement: “Liam and Miley have agreed to separate at this time.

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth (PA)

“Ever-evolving, changing as partners and individuals, they have decided this is what’s best while they both focus on themselves and careers.

“They still remain dedicated parents to all of their animals they share while lovingly taking this time apart.”

Hemsworth posted on Instagram that he wishes his wife “nothing but health and happiness going forward”.

Cyrus and Hemsworth met 10 years ago on the set of the film The Last Song. They tied the knot in December 2018 after almost a decade of dating on and off.

