Piers Morgan and Jameela Jamil in Twitter spat over Meghan treatment

22nd Aug 19 | Entertainment News

Jamil said criticism of the Duchess of Sussex was motivated by racism.

The Andrew Marr Show

Piers Morgan labelled Jameela Jamil a “virtue-signalling twerp” after the actress said criticism of the Duchess of Sussex was rooted in racism.

Jamil, one of the celebrities to appear on the September issue of Vogue magazine guest edited by Meghan, accused “England and the English press” of hating the royal “because she’s black”.

Meghan and Harry have been accused of hypocrisy for the use of private jets, despite being outspoken on environmental issues.

Jamil tweeted: “Ugh. Dear England and English press, just say you hate her because she’s black, and him for marrying a black woman and be done with it God dammit.

“Your bullying is so embarrassing and obvious. You’ve all lost your marbles. It’s 2019. Grow up.”

Good Morning Britain host Morgan, who has clashed with Jamil previously, replied to the tweet, calling The Good Place star “pathetic”.

He said: “Vile racist bully accuses all 55 million people in England of being vile racist bullies. I suggest YOU grow up, Ms Jamil, you pathetic virtue-signalling twerp.”

Morgan also criticised Jamil’s assertion that it would not be safe for the royal couple to fly on commercial flights.

Jamil, addressing “absolute  muppets”, said: “They are prime targets for kidnap and sometimes assassination. It’s in the interest of us civilians to not be endangered by proximity to people in such powerful positions.”

Morgan replied: “Even by your standards this is hilariously stupid. The royal Sussex eco-warriors flew in BA economy to Nice last year – nobody died, from memory.”

Harry and Meghan reportedly took four private jet journeys in 11 days. Sir Elton John, pop star Pink and US talk show host Ellen DeGeneres are among those to defend the royal couple.

© Press Association 2019

